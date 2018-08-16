Uber's Earnings and an Unexpected Apple Pop Up Shop: 3 Things to Know Today
- Uber has reported revenues of $2.8 billion, 63 percent higher than last year at this time. However, the company's losses were at $891 million. Uber's CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, says he plans to take the company public in the second half of 2019.
- The former director of the North Logan City library in Utah has been found guilty of theft and forgery after he spent $89,000 of the city's money on the mobile game, Game of War. Adam Winger used city credits to purchase Amazon, iTunes and Google Play gift cards that he then used in the game. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
- An apple pop up shop will be open starting today in New York City, but you won't find iPhones, iPads or Macbooks there. Instead, the temporary shop will literally sell apples, courtesy of Stemlit Growers.
