3 Things To Know

Startups Are Coming for Amazon and Tesla! 3 Things to Know Today.

Entrepreneur Staff
Insights Editor
  • A startup called Zippin is taking on Amazon by opening a cashierless store in San Francisco. Similar to Amazon Go, which opened its first location in Seattle in January, cameras track customers as they move through the store, and customers simply pick up the items they want. Another startup, Inokyo, opened a cashierless store in Mountain View, California last week.
  • Speaking of competition, Tesla isn’t the only electric car company seeking funding from Saudi Arabia, according to a Reuters report. Lucid Motors is in talks with the country’s sovereign wealth fund for an investment of over $1 billion. Still saying “funding secured,” Elon?
  • And Facebook has partnered with New York University’s medical school to make MRI exams faster using artificial intelligence. Cutting the exam time from an hour to just five minutes would allow doctors to examine more patients and perform more types of test.

