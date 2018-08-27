For This Company, Maintaining a Healthy Culture Means Not Taking Itself Too Seriously

Sidebench thrives thanks to a collaborative workplace and irreverent traditions like peanut butter, jelly and Nutella days.

What are the most important aspects of your company culture? In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars profiles Sidebench, a digital innovation lab and venture studio, about what makes its culture tick.

"Generally, we try not to take ourselves too seriously," says Kevin Yamazaki, founder and CEO.

One way the design team does that is by organizing a "design party," which helps everyone get out of a creative rut and think in new ways. For example, the team created Pokemon cards for each other, showing each designer's "special power."

Collaboration is also key at Sidebench. The company accomplishes this with standup meetings throughout the week, reviews and retrospectives on projects, and regular all hands meetings.

To learn more about Sidebench's approach to company culture, click play.

