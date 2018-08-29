Why Establishing an Intimate Connection With Your Customers Can Lead to Lifelong Value

With a stronger connection comes smoother channels of sharing information.

August 29, 2018 2 min read

For Entrepreneur Network partner Scott Oldford, a successful marketing strategy starts with the 3 C's: connection, conversation and community.

Without connection and discussion among the people you're hoping to target, your business cannot generate a sense of intimacy. For Oldford, intimacy is sharing your personal story so that customers may connect with it. By telling a compelling story in the hopes of forming a connection, you will more readily be able to create value for your customers and help them in the future.

Oldford leads this discussion into how if you are interested in creating value for your customers and also hope to enjoy your life as an entrepreneur, developing a marketing strategy that focuses in part on intimacy can launch you in the right direction.

Click the video to hear more about Oldford's take on what connection, conversation and community can do for your business.

