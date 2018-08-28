Make the Best Decisions for Your Life by Listening to Your Inner Voice

Trust your intuition to get the most out of life.

August 28, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield discusses how to push aside the noise and listen to your intuition.

One of the tips Canfield recommends is practicing meditation, making it easier to listen more closely to your internal intuitive voice. Part of listening to this intuitive voice is being open and honest with yourself. At times, you have to consider if what you're doing is really what you want. Are you taking a new job or moving to a new city because you think that is what is expected of you? Or is your gut telling you you would rather stay put where you are?

Another useful practice: visualizing the possible outcome of each of your choices. It can be helpful to think about which choice will have the greatest positive impact on your life. For instance, when considering a vacation, are you more willing to spend money to create memories and increase bonding, or would you rather splurge on a more comfortable car for everyday travel?

In order to make choices that add the most to your life, listen to your inner voice and don't ignore the red flags when things feel off.

