How This Entrepreneur Knew Starting a Business Was His Purpose

Daniel DiPiazza shares with Gerard Adams when the entrepreneurship bug bit him.

August 30, 2018 2 min read

In Episode 4 of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with Daniel DiPiazza to talk about how he developed his personal brand from the ground up.

Adams talks with DiPiazza about how he achieved his level of transformation and success. Having just turned 30, DiPiazza talks about moving past his twenties and approaching new goal posts in his life. The two discuss how "asleep" the current generation is. Moreover, the two talk about the global awareness that has become part of current culture and what advanced tools are available to millennials to "wake each other up." Among other formative experiences, DiPiazza talks about how an experience studying abroad in Greece and traveling internationally increased his curiosity in trying new things.

The two also touch upon the importance of confidence -- and how it can be removed from developing a successful brand.

To hear more from DiPiazza and Adams's conversation click on the video.

