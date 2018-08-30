The Power of Keywords Helps This Snack Company Innovate Its Marketing Constantly

Andy Mackensen of SnackNation continues his discussion with Eric Siu about how the company generates profit.

In this second part of Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu's conversation with SnackNation's co-founder and CMO, Andy Mackensen, the minutiae of the company's marketing strategy is examined even further.

For SnackNation, the team focused on specific keywords that people frequently search online and align with the company's mission. Words like "office snack delivery" or "healthy snack delivery." As Mackensen explains, when people search for "fun office activities," SnackNation is aiming to be at the top of that list.

Another strategy Mackensen employs includes writing original content on the company's website and driving traffic to it, especially for posts that specifically mention topics that relate& to healthy snacks. From there, the company writes advertisements that include snippets from the most popular blog posts to lead to sales conversions. SnackNation also collects its own data to create its own proprietary reports to share and then repurpose into other forms of content.

To hear more from Siu and Mackensen's conversation, click the video.

