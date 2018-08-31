News and Trends

Apple Is Launching 3 New iPhones, Plus More Trends to Watch

Amazon opens its second Amazon Go Convenience store, and Bellwether coffee raises $10 million dollars.
Amazon announced the opening of its second Amazon Go convenience store, located in Seattle. Amazon Go is a grocery store operated by the online retailer Amazon. It will feature a range of ready-to-eat breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options, as well as Amazon’s Meal Kits. The food options will be made by Amazon chefs and various local kitchens and bakeries. 

Apple will reportedly announce the launch of three new iPhones in September. They are rumored to launch a 5.8-inch model, a more affordable model with a 6.1-inch screen, and a 6.5-inch display, the largest it has ever included on an iPhone. All of Apple's new iPhones are said to use Face ID, which lets you unlock the iPhone by looking at it instead of using a fingerprint reader. 

Bellwether coffee, a startup that helps you make better coffee by using their accessible roasting platform, raised $10 million dollars led by Congruent Ventures! Bellwether began selling and leasing its zero-emissions commercial roaster and online coffee bean marketplace to cafés and grocers. 

