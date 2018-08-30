3 Things To Know

It's Warren Buffett's Birthday! 3 Things to Know Today.

  • Happy birthday, Warren Buffet! Today, the Oracle of Omaha turns 88 years old. Currently, his net worth is estimated at $85.8 billion and the billionaire still lives in the same house he bought in 1958.
  • Amazon hits back at Bernie Sanders over working conditions. The Senator has berated the company for allegedly offering ridiculously low wages, stating "Bezos makes more in 10 seconds than the median Amazon employee makes in a year.” The online company responded on its blog the Senator's accusations are "inaccurate and misleading."
  • Starbucks is cutting down on its sugar. The coffee chain is slashing the sky-high sugar levels in its Frappucino to become more health-conscious. Fans will be on the look-out for how well the drinks stays true to its original flavor.

