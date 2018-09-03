4 Tips to Improve Your Leadership Skills

Leaders never stop growing and developing. Here's how you can improve by prioritizing your actions.

September 3, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner, Brian Tracy breaks down four ways you can improve as a leader, and it's all about prioritizing your actions. You can:

Do more of certain things. Do less of certain things. Start doing the things you aren't yet doing, but should be doing. Stop doing the things you are doing, but shouldn't be.

Don't do things simply because you always have before. Examine what's working and what's not, and don't be afraid to make changes. Because, just as Brian Tracy says, a good leader never stops growing and developing.

Click play to hear more.

