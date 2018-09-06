How This 'Airbnb of RVs' Saw a Gap in the Marketplace and Ran With It

Co-founder Jen Young discusses how her company Outdoorsy stumbled upon its unique value.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu talks with Outdoorsy co-founder Jen Young inside the company's San Francisco office. The company is defined as a peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. The company's founders come from marketing and tech. With a love of travel and experiencing the outdoors, the two founders saw potential in the idea instantly.

Specifically, Outdoorsy looked to target the amount of time RVs went unused during the year. According to Young, RV owners do not use their vehicles for 350 out of 365 days out of the year. This discrepancy in offerings signified an opportunity to Outdoorsy to take advantage of.

