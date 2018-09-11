Keeping up With the Ever-Changing Customer Means Updating Offerings and Taking Advantage of Technology

Miller Heiman Group President and CEO Byron Matthews reveals how his company had to embrace change and learn to evolve quickly.

September 11, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Miller Heiman Group has been a leader in improving sales performance for companies ranging from retail outlets to large B2B corporations since it was founded in 1960. President and CEO Byron Matthews reveals how his company had to embrace change and learn to evolve quickly to keep up with buyers who grew to need more sophisticated solutions from Miller Heiman. He believes technology is the key to driving sales performance and will create huge opportunities in the future. Watch the video to find out what Matthews considers to be the best business advice he’s ever received and what he believes to be the secret sauce for success.

Related: This Founder Shares the Best Piece of Advice He Ever Got

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.