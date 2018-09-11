How to Optimize Your Mind, by Optimizing Your Body

Ben Angel shares what happened when he started using wearable devices to improve his workouts.

September 11, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Regardless of whether you want to succeed in business or career, you can’t optimize your mind without optimizing your body. For my book Unstoppable, I experimented with wearable devices that are being used by elite athletes to help improve my athletic performance.

For 30 straight days, I electrically stimulated my brain for my CrossFit sessions using Halo Sport, a device that has received funding from the Pentagon and praise from Olympic medalists, Major League Baseball, NBA and NFL players.

And in Episode 3 of Becoming Unstoppable, I share with you my results.

Related: Surprising Ways to Reduce Stress

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.