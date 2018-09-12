Startups

Why This CEO Sees So Many Startups Get Tunnel Vision With Their Products

To communicate potential to investors, business founders should know when to refocus their mission.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner MaRS Discovery District, we learn how a sterling product can only take you so far. 

There is a point in a startup's life where the technology matters less and the development of the business matters more. Or, as Kerry Liu, CEO and co-founder of Rubikloud, puts it, many startups begin with a strong thesis "which they don't want to let go," even if investors fail to show interest. Businesses that see their products as one-of-a-kind should strive to take their base to the next level. 

From Liu's experience, retailers want to see the business model and the potential behind a particular product; not just invest in tech for tech's sake. 

To hear from Liu and MaRS Discovery District, click play above.

