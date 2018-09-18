This Company Constantly Reinvents Itself to Stay Fresh After 18 Years in Business

Staying new is one of the biggest challenges for businesses looking for longevity.

Agency H5 is a marketing communications and PR firm specializing in storytelling and brand strategy. Founder and CEO Kathleen Henson found it to be challenging to stay new and fresh within the changing digital marketing age, but has navigated the issues usefully to keep Agency H5 relevant after 18 years in the business. Click play to find out what core value Henson considers to be most important to her and her business and what it has done for the success of Agency H5.

