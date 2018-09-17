Marketing

Why Choosing the Right Words for Your Marketing Campaign Can Be More Important Than How Much You Spend

Don't waste your cash on flashy advertising campaigns that don't convert.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Partner
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you've ever watched Super Bowl ads, you might think that clever campaigns or slogans are the best way to market your business or service. However, in Entrepreneur Network partner Emily Richett's interview with Donald Miller of StoryBrand, Miller says that's not true. Instead, Miller says that the key to marketing can often be a single sentence or category that is clear, concise and appealing to a target audience.

Rather than waste money on high-flying dramatics in an ad, then, carefully plan which targeted words will help you find the right market for your business. Click play to learn more.

Related: Want to Start a Business? Follow These Tips to Come Up With a Winning Idea.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

5 Psychological Reasons 'Social Proof' Beats Everything Else in Marketing