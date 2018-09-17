Why Choosing the Right Words for Your Marketing Campaign Can Be More Important Than How Much You Spend

Don't waste your cash on flashy advertising campaigns that don't convert.

September 17, 2018 2 min read

If you've ever watched Super Bowl ads, you might think that clever campaigns or slogans are the best way to market your business or service. However, in Entrepreneur Network partner Emily Richett's interview with Donald Miller of StoryBrand, Miller says that's not true. Instead, Miller says that the key to marketing can often be a single sentence or category that is clear, concise and appealing to a target audience.

Rather than waste money on high-flying dramatics in an ad, then, carefully plan which targeted words will help you find the right market for your business. Click play to learn more.

