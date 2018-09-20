Why This Fitness Influencer Describes Work-Life Balance as a Mix Not a Separation

Gerard Adams talks with Ainsley Rodriguez in the latest installment of his interview series.

September 20, 2018 2 min read

In this latest episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams speaks with fitness guru Ainsley Rodriguez, who breaks down how she got started in social media and building out her presence online. She originally pursued a medical degree and eventually took a job at a supplement company, at which point she first began to develop her social media as part of company policy. She tells Adams how she originally grew her presence by posting content that her audience was interested in, which often included selfie photos and food photography.

From there, she was able to grow her social media profiles organically by paying close attention to her audience's interests.

Later on in the interview, Rodriguez talks about how she was able to sift through a large amount of opportunities, as well as finding balance between her personal health and her professional responsibilities. From Rodriguez's perspective, a healthy body came from finding mental contentment first.

To hear from Adams and Rodriguez, click on the video.

