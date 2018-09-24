Relationships

Should You Hire Your Friends?

Here's why partnering might be better than hiring your childhood friends.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Elliott Taylor, owner of Pavo Real Wines, to ask a simple question: Should you hire your friends? 

Taylor answers that while he has successfully partnered with friends in the past, he doesn't recommend hiring them and creating a boss/employee relationship. When you make your friends dependent upon a paycheck that comes from you or your business, you can strain the relationship and make things outside of work more difficult. However, that doesn't mean that you should intentionally distance yourself from your coworkers -- Taylor says that he considers all of his coworkers as friends.

