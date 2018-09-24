3 Apps to Help You Amplify Your Business and Your Life

Here are three apps to help the busy entrepreneur.

September 24, 2018 3 min read

When it comes to the latest tech tools and apps, more isn't always better.

But some apps can help you win back your time, ease your mind and help you better connect with the people who matter most. Here are three apps to help the busy entrepreneur in business and in life.

1. Capsure

If you find yourself losing productivity to the Facebook scroll (most of us do!), then win back your time with Capsure. Capsure is an ad-free app for sharing private moments with friends, family or even colleagues and clients. It works by organizing private boards, where you can share memories, ideas or conversations. Whether you want to ditch Facebook or you're trying to find a new platform for your personal connections, Capsure helps you carve out that space for authentic relationships.

2. Google Keep

This entrepreneur favorite has been on the scene for a few years and was recently updated. If you're still posting your ideas or meeting notes in multiple notebooks and sticky notes, now it's time to make the switch. Google Keep lets you record, edit, share and collaborate on any device, anywhere. You can also set alerts to remind you of important notes, and transcribe audio notes into text. It's one of my easiest hacks for breaking down ideas into actionable lists.

3. Mixmax

I don't want to remember life before I was using Mixmax. There used to be a time that scheduling one meeting with someone required multiple emails back and forth. Mixmax is a simple yet powerful email tool that lets you schedule meetings with a couple of clicks and share templates or calendar availability with team members. One of my favorite features is that it shows you when your recipient has opened your email, taking the guesswork out of when and how to follow-up.

All of the above apps and tools have free versions with an option to upgrade. Before you download new apps or begin trying a new tool, make sure to consider which ones are doing more harm than good and then, delete!

