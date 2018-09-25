Personal Growth

Find Clarity About Your Life's Purpose With This Simple Exercise

Being honest with yourself about your ideal world and genuine joys will help you boil down your true purpose.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield talks about narrowing down your purpose and how using that concept to guide your life can be extremely enlightening.

Canfield notes that if you do not consult a purpose or certain undertakings which make you feel happy and fulfilled to guide your life, than you may walk away with regrets. To create a life that brings the most enjoyment, consider asking yourself these questions:

  1.  What are the two qualities I most enjoy expressing in the world (e.g. joy, enthusiasm, authenticity)?
  2. How do I most enjoy expressing these qualities in my life? 
  3. What would the world look like if it were operating perfectly?

As Canfield explains, for most people, a purpose can be boiled down to expressing one's natural qualities in a way one enjoys to achieve one's ideal world. By connecting the answers to the above questions, you can more clearly articulate your purpose. As soon as you've determined what this statement is, start applying it to how you live your day-to-day. Canfield stresses, by using this statement as a guiding principle, you can more easily find your life purpose.

To hear all of Canfield's tips for determining your purpose and living a life aligned to it, click on the video above. 

