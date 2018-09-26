This CEO's Recipe for Success Is One Part Innovation, One Part Anxiety

For this company's leader, paranoia is a driver to create change.

September 26, 2018 2 min read

In this latest video from Entrepreneur Network partner MaRS Discovery District and the CEO of League, Mike Serbinis, the business owner talks about the company's intent to be constantly innovating. Speaking about League's sense for change, Sebinis discusses how changes keep the company looking for new angles to pursue.

Serbinis admits that he likes to be a constant state of evolution, and dislikes thinking about the term pivot. The CEO also admits he's constantly in a state of anxiety, and therefore, always thinking ahead.

To hear more from Serbinis on his company's approach to strategy and change, click on the video above.

