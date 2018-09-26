Why This Lifestyle Subscription Company Prides Itself on Thinking Outside of the Box

FabFitFun invites creativity and flexible personalities into its office space.

In this video tour of lifestyle membership business FabFitFun's office space, members of the brand break down the different aspects of the business, including how the team determines what will go into a monthly box. Also, FabFitFun co-founder Daniel Broukhim takes us inside the studio where the team films a majority of its lifestyle and fitness content.

The team also stresses to Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars that it tries its best to incorporate ambitious members of its team, including those who wish to expand into new areas -- from an assistant becoming a merchant, to a customer service employee becoming a project manager.

Click the video to get a full tour of the FabFitFun offices.

