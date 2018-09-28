SiriusXM Is Set to Acquire Pandora for $3.5 Billion

Plus, Apple and Salesforce are forming a strategic partnership and FabFitFun expands its video reach with live programming.

September 28, 2018 1 min read

SirusXM and Pandora have announced acquisition plans. SiriusXM is offering to acquire Pandora for $3.5 billion in stock. Pandora will continue to run operations independently and the acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

Apple and Salesforce are building a strategic partnership. The partnership will start with an emphasis on mobile strategy ahead of Salesforce’s enormous conference, Dreamforce. Apple and Salesforce will also work together to build industry-specific iOS apps on the Salesforce platform.

The women's subscription box FabFitFun is expanding its video reach with live programming. The live video will air daily on the company's Facebook page and will coincide with the launch of its latest seasonal box. The live video will feature DIY projects, product showcases, beauty demonstration and a game show.