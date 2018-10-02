What Do You Do When You Have Too Many Ideas?

Kentech CEO Kenneth Coats says his biggest challenge has been simplifying processes.

Kentech is an investigative technology firm that helps businesses navigate risk and make informed decisions about their human capital. Founder and CEO Kenneth Coats realized that his greatest challenge was having too many ideas and needing to cut down on executing the right amount of assets. Click play to find out how he deals with the unknown and the challenges that stem from uncertainty in business.

