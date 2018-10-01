3 Things To Know

Elon Musk Dodges a Bullet. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. As a part of a settlement with the SEC about claims of misleading investors, Elon Musk has agreed to step down as Chairman of Tesla and pay a $20 million fine--but he gets to stay on as CEO. In response to the settlement, he tweeted a link to the seminal 1990s hip-hop classic, "OPP". We won't even ask you if you are down.
  2. The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against California to block its new net neutrality law, which would prevent internet service providers from blocking or slowing specific types of content. The Justice Department called California’s new legislation  “extreme,” “illegal,” and “burdensome” on internet providers, according to The Verge.
  3. Also in California news, a new law enacted this weekend requires publicly traded firms to have at least one woman on their board of directors by the end of 2019 — or face a penalty.

Have a great day!

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Start Your Own Event Planning Business

Start Your Own Event Planning Business

Buy From
Coin-Operated Laundry: Step-By-Step Startup Guide

Coin-Operated Laundry: Step-By-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Bar and Club: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Bar and Club: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Fashion Accessories Business

Start Your Own Fashion Accessories Business

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

McDonald's Drops Artificial Ingredients. 3 Things to Know Today.