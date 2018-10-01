Elon Musk Dodges a Bullet. 3 Things to Know Today.
- As a part of a settlement with the SEC about claims of misleading investors, Elon Musk has agreed to step down as Chairman of Tesla and pay a $20 million fine--but he gets to stay on as CEO. In response to the settlement, he tweeted a link to the seminal 1990s hip-hop classic, "OPP". We won't even ask you if you are down.
- The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against California to block its new net neutrality law, which would prevent internet service providers from blocking or slowing specific types of content. The Justice Department called California’s new legislation “extreme,” “illegal,” and “burdensome” on internet providers, according to The Verge.
- Also in California news, a new law enacted this weekend requires publicly traded firms to have at least one woman on their board of directors by the end of 2019 — or face a penalty.
