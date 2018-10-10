Women Entrepreneurs

How Women Entrepreneurs in This Rural Peru Community Work Together to Build a Stronger Business

To provide support for their entire community, these female founders must collaborate, rather than compete.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
2 min read

We often hear about the mentality some American entrepreneurs feel they must possess to survive. It can be cutthroat, with many feeling they need to compete with one another in what is often a zero-sum game -- where there can only be one winner. 

But that approach isn’t always practical for growing industries and communities in the U.S. and beyond. Consider Peru, for example. The country as a whole is considered one of the fastest growing economies in the world, but in rural areas, the same can't be said. Many people don't have the resources, money or time to stay current on the latest technologies, trends and business models. Their focus is more on survival than getting rich. Which is why these local entrepreneurs must work together for the greater good rather than compete with each other.

Related: How to Build a Strong Community?

Earlier this year, we visited the village of Ccaccaccollo -- 15 miles from Cusco and 80 miles from  Macchu Picchu -- and met with a women’s co-op of 60 female entrepreneurs creating handmade goods for locals and tourists. While each woman creates her own products using traditional weaving methods, they collaborate to provide support for the 440 community members, including paying for roads, livestock and children's education.

Related: How Social Entrepreneurship Can Benefit Businesses and the Communities They Serve

We chatted with the women’s co-op leader, Francisca Qquerar Mayta, in this video for Women Entrepreneur to learn more about the community, what being a woman entrepreneur means and how their work is helping the next generation.

 

More From Women Entrepreneur

How Women Entrepreneurs in This Rural Peru Community Work Together to Build a Stronger Business
Women Entrepreneurs

How Women Entrepreneurs in This Rural Peru Community Work Together to Build a Stronger Business

To provide support for their entire community, these female founders must collaborate, rather than compete.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
Women Job Seekers Should Target Small Employers That Can Better Offer Work Flexibility
Job Seekers

Women Job Seekers Should Target Small Employers That Can Better Offer Work Flexibility

The prevailing belief that large companies offer the most stability is no longer true.
Kathryn Sollmann | 8 min read
'We Built This Company List By List' Says the Co-Founder of This At-Home Fertility Testing Startup
Project Grow

'We Built This Company List By List' Says the Co-Founder of This At-Home Fertility Testing Startup

The founders of Modern Fertility want to provide all women with access to fertility tests and education. But first, they need to gain the support of both Silicon Valley and the medical industry.
Stephanie Schomer | 8 min read
This Mom Couldn't Find a Sports Bra That Does What It's Supposed To. So, She Invented One.
Apparel

This Mom Couldn't Find a Sports Bra That Does What It's Supposed To. So, She Invented One.

Bodybuilder Sara Moylan had tried all the so-called 'best sports bras' on the market.
Emily Richett | 3 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Women Entrepreneurs

What 13 Years and 200 Retail Store Launches Have Taught Tory Burch About Leadership

Women Entrepreneurs

Powerful Professional Women Don't Get Paralyzed by Guilt

Women Entrepreneurs

How Women Entrepreneurs Can Help Their Daughters Follow in Their Footsteps