A Challenging Childhood Built Resilience Into This Entrepreneur's Mindset

Growing up in a difficult community gave Everette Taylor the strength to achieve more.

In episode eight of Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adam's series Leaders Create Leaders, the host speaks with accomplished entrepreneur Everette Taylor.

Taylor talks growing up in a difficult community, where life seemed to exist in a bubble that people hoped to escape but rarely found a way how. Oftentimes, it was difficult for Taylor to see an admirable role model in his hometown who could show him that leaving, and starting something new was possible.

Taylor continues to speak about his childhood, living among violence and bad examples. Oftentimes, the flashiness of the violent, drug-filled lifestyle caught his eye, but with time and perspective, Taylor was able to forge his own path. As a younger version of himself, Taylor was extremely comfortable being resilient to distractions and strange events. This strength helped him later as an entrepreneur -- who could also turn around and give back to his community.

Click the video to hear more from Taylor and Adams's discussion.

