The 3 Most Important Things You Need to Find Success

These three tenets of staying focused and energized will help you see results.
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy, there are just three hacks to finding success in modern times. 

  • Sleep
  • Exercise
  • Positive Thinking

Sleep can be crucial since most of us live busy and oftentimes, very stressful lives. Add to that the allure of falling asleep to the artificial light of a smartphone or tablet, and it can feel nearly impossible to get some quality shut-eye. Exercise has the terrific benefit of flooding our mind with the feel-good chemicals endorphins. Plus, the more you exercise, the more you will build strength and energy.

Finally, positive thinking can fuel your mental stamina and, as Tracy puts, is the "fuel for your mind." With positive thoughts, you will feel motivated to continue moving forward and overcome any negative obstacles in your way.

