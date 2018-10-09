Hiring

The Incredible Reason This Company Only Hires Adults With Autism

AutonomyWorks founder and CEO Dave Friedman was motivated by his autistic son.
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

AutonomyWorks is a marketing company like no other, giving adults with autism and other disabilities a chance at reaching their full professional potential. CEO and founder Dave Friedman touches on his personal stake in creating the company and the challenges that came along with the company’s unique vision. Find out more about how he plans to keep AutonomyWorks striving for success in this video.

