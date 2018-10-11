How to Turn Passion Into Profit

Founder and COO of Hex Performance, Drew Westervelt, chats about how his career in Major League Lacrosse inspired him to create a new line of laundry detergent.

Transitioning from a successful career as a professional lacrosse player to creating a product that’s disrupting the laundry detergent industry, Drew Westervelt sits down with David Meltzer to talk about his endeavor, Hex Performance.

Competing in a cluttered market is never easy, and Westervelt, the founder and COO of Hex Performance, talks about the strategies for branding and retail distribution that have helped Hex to gain a foothold among its competitors. Learning to embrace hearing “no” and raising enough capital for a startup are just as essential as putting together the right team and finding the right partners in order to keep growing.

