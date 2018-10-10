When Your Business Is About to Hit a Wall, Figure Out What You Need to Change

This female CEO discusses how finding yourself in a rut is a matter of working your way out of it.

October 10, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur network partner Business Rockstars talks with Jesse Draper, the CEO of Valley Girl, Inc. in this latest interview video. For Draper, the definition of an entrepreneur is someone who cannot eat or sleep until she makes her idea come to life.

In terms of what skills have helped Draper in her entrepreneurial journey, she highlights networking. Networking is not only helpful during the job search process, but also when you're looking to learn more while navigating your entrepreneurial journey.

Establishing a habit of getting to know more people and learn from their expertise can help you on your intellectual and entrepreneurial journey. And when you do find yourself in a rut, don't run into the arms of a bad solution. Instead, take a step back, review your resources and try to find a new way out.

Click the video to hear more of Draper's entrepreneurial insights.

