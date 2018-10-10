Is Your Business Considered Efficient -- or Just Plain Busy?

Look to see if your company is simply ticking off tasks or truly accomplishing small milestones.

Many entrepreneurs look at their days and wonder how they can structure them. But, true productivity means you are not simply busy, you are moving at a clip that is steady yet efficient.

As Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose puts it, you can truly tell if you are getting things done by looking at your daily schedule. To begin, jot down what you are doing each day. It can be helpful to ask yourself: "Is this work simply eating up my time or legitimately helping me to make progress toward a goal?"

Consult the list you have made and determine if there are any activities you can outsource. If there are, find a way to do so and move closer to doing work you are passionate about. When you are able to cut out time-consuming activities from your day, you may find yourself enjoying the work more.

Click the video above to hear more from Rose about determining the difference between busy work and efficiency.

