Will Anyone Miss Google+? 3 Things to Know Today.

  • Remember Google+? Google’s answer to Facebook will shut down after the tech company reportedly neglected to tell users about a security bug that impacted as many as 500,000 accounts. Also, because no one was using it. So long, Google+!
  • Here’s a positive news story about Elon Musk, for a change: The Tesla CEO has followed through on his promise to pay for water filtration systems in schools in Flint, Mich. Musk has donated over $480,000, with plans to install the systems in 12 Flint schools and the district’s administration building by January 2019.
  • And if you’re flying on American Airlines, it might take you longer to get home if your flight is delayed or canceled. The airline has updated its policy so that it will no longer rebook stranded passengers on another airline unless they have elite frequent-flyer status with American.

