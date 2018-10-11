Budgeting

Relax Easier on Your Next Vacation With These Smart Saving Tips

Brittney Castro recommends a few tips when saving for a big activity.
VIP Contributor
Founder and CEO of Financially Wise Women
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro recommends how to more intelligently spend your money.

The first place to begin is to create a budget for each category of spending you know you'll be putting money toward. If you enjoy spending money on self-care, set aside a designated amount for this. If you enjoy traveling frequently, aim to put money towards this area.

Castro also recommends divvying up where you put the majority of your spending, so you get a variety of returns. 

When you are actively saving in order to save later, you will feel more comfortable when you are using up money; when you do use money, avoid thinking too much about your loss and embrace enjoying the experience. 

Click the video to hear more money tips from Castro.

Related: What Should I Know About My Stock Options?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Meet investors. Pitch editors. Learn from legends. And maybe walk away funded!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Budgeting

How to Prepare Your Budget Before Your First Child

Budgeting

Dave Ramsey's 5 Budgeting Tips for Small-Business Owners

Budgeting

The Best Way to Save Money? Hang a Photo of Chris Rock's 'Dad' on Your Wall.