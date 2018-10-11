Relax Easier on Your Next Vacation With These Smart Saving Tips

Brittney Castro recommends a few tips when saving for a big activity.

October 11, 2018

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro recommends how to more intelligently spend your money.

The first place to begin is to create a budget for each category of spending you know you'll be putting money toward. If you enjoy spending money on self-care, set aside a designated amount for this. If you enjoy traveling frequently, aim to put money towards this area.

Castro also recommends divvying up where you put the majority of your spending, so you get a variety of returns.

When you are actively saving in order to save later, you will feel more comfortable when you are using up money; when you do use money, avoid thinking too much about your loss and embrace enjoying the experience.

