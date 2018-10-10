3 Things To Know

Snap Launches 12 Original Shows. 3 Things to Know Today.

1. Snap Inc. is launching 12 original shows in hopes that new original content -- in genres like drama, mystery, horror and comedy -- will bring back former users and drive up brand loyalty. New shows include Co-Ed, which centers on freshman college roommates, and Growing Up Is a Drag, a coming-of-age story about teen drag queens. 

2. Sears Holdings may file for bankruptcy this week, as the company currently owes $134 million in debt that's due for repayment on Monday. Its annual sales have dropped nearly 60 percent since 2011, and experts say it needs to raise more than $1 billion a year to stay above water. 

3. Some scientists are planning to use Crispr, the latest gene-editing technology, to bring back extinct species. We're close when it comes to carrier pigeons, and one scientist is making progress on his goal to bring back the woolly mammoth in the form of an elephant hybrid. 

