Artificial Intelligence

The Real-World Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing

Will robots truly take over the work of humans?
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the latest installment of CMO Review with Erik Huberman, presented by Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Huberman covers the real-world connection between artificial intelligence and marketing. Huberman says the future of marketing is influenced by artificial intelligence. He notes that though the term "AI" is widely used in marketing, there is nothing truly artificially intelligent just yet. These tools are technically at the intelligence of a mouse. 

Rote tasks that do not require a high-level of mental assertion will start moving under the responsibility of computers 

The downfall of AI is that it is not properly suited to pick up nuances, like humans can. So, for computers to truly match the level of human employees, it may take decades for the technology to catch up. 

Click the video to hear more from Business Rockstars and Huberman.  

Related: When Your Business Is About to Hit a Wall, Figure Out What You Need to Change

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Artificial Intelligence

4 Industries That Are Being Disrupted by AI

Artificial Intelligence

How Investing in AI is About Investing in People, Not Just Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Preparing for the Future of AI