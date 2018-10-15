The Real-World Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing

Will robots truly take over the work of humans?

In the latest installment of CMO Review with Erik Huberman, presented by Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Huberman covers the real-world connection between artificial intelligence and marketing. Huberman says the future of marketing is influenced by artificial intelligence. He notes that though the term "AI" is widely used in marketing, there is nothing truly artificially intelligent just yet. These tools are technically at the intelligence of a mouse.

Rote tasks that do not require a high-level of mental assertion will start moving under the responsibility of computers

The downfall of AI is that it is not properly suited to pick up nuances, like humans can. So, for computers to truly match the level of human employees, it may take decades for the technology to catch up.

