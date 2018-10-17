Why This Entrepreneur Never Regrets Turning Down a 6-Figure, Salary-Doubling Offer

If a sell is premature, it can be better to wait it out.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses how his finance blog turned from marketing tactic to into one of his most lucrative revenue streams.

As a financial planner just beginning his business, Rose knew he had to get the word out somehow, including possibly using creative strategies like writing a blog in order to generate interest. Eventually, Rose tweaked and worked on this blog for close to three years -- before something surprising happened to him.

One day, Rose got an email from a stranger asking to buy his blog. At the time, Rose was using Google Analytics to get a sense of his blog's value. However, at the time of offer, the stranger did not even ask to see analytics and was willing to offer $150,000 for the entire website.

Despite the terrific offer, Rose turned it down. The reason to do so?

Rose breaks his rationale to a few specific rationale. Click on the video to hear why.

