Decision Making

Why This Entrepreneur Never Regrets Turning Down a 6-Figure, Salary-Doubling Offer

If a sell is premature, it can be better to wait it out.
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses how his finance blog turned from marketing tactic to into one of his most lucrative revenue streams.

As a financial planner just beginning his business, Rose knew he had to get the word out somehow, including possibly using creative strategies like writing a blog in order to generate interest. Eventually, Rose tweaked and worked on this blog for close to three years -- before something surprising happened to him. 

One day, Rose got an email from a stranger asking to buy his blog. At the time, Rose was using Google Analytics to get a sense of his blog's value. However, at the time of offer, the stranger did not even ask to see analytics and was willing to offer $150,000 for the entire website. 

Despite the terrific offer, Rose turned it down. The reason to do so?

Rose breaks his rationale to a few specific rationale. Click on the video to hear why. 

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

