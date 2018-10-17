3 Things To Know

Facebook's Portal Gets Even Creepier. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read

1. Facebook recently announced the launch of Portal, its new smart home device for hands-free video calling. But in the midst of a flood of Facebook privacy scandals, we've all learned something new about Portal: It can track information like who you call, how frequently you call them and which apps you use -- and that data could be used to serve you targeted ads on other platforms owned by the company. 

2. In other security news, two new companies backed by SoftBank are teaming up to keep hackers from accessing your vulnerable smart home devices. (Think lightbulbs and thermostats.) Most devices that fall under the "Internet of Things" umbrella are notorious for flawed security, meaning hackers could use them to spread malware, access user data or gain control remotely. 

3. Ride-sharing giants Uber and Lyft may both be heading towards IPOs next year. Uber could reportedly be valued at as much as $120 billion -- nearly double its valuation in a fundraising round two months ago -- while Lyft's valuation may end up closer to $15 billion.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

Beer Takes a Hit From Climate Change! 3 Things to Know Today.

3 Things To Know

Sears Closes Shop and Superhumans Are On the Way. 3 Things to Know Today.

3 Things To Know

Snap Launches 12 Original Shows. 3 Things to Know Today.