Facebook's Portal Gets Even Creepier. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

October 17, 2018 1 min read

1. Facebook recently announced the launch of Portal, its new smart home device for hands-free video calling. But in the midst of a flood of Facebook privacy scandals, we've all learned something new about Portal: It can track information like who you call, how frequently you call them and which apps you use -- and that data could be used to serve you targeted ads on other platforms owned by the company.

2. In other security news, two new companies backed by SoftBank are teaming up to keep hackers from accessing your vulnerable smart home devices. (Think lightbulbs and thermostats.) Most devices that fall under the "Internet of Things" umbrella are notorious for flawed security, meaning hackers could use them to spread malware, access user data or gain control remotely.

3. Ride-sharing giants Uber and Lyft may both be heading towards IPOs next year. Uber could reportedly be valued at as much as $120 billion -- nearly double its valuation in a fundraising round two months ago -- while Lyft's valuation may end up closer to $15 billion.