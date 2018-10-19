News and Trends

Intel Partners With Rolls-Royce to Develop Self-Sailing Ships

Plus, the wool sneaker startup Allbirds recently raised $50 million in series C funding and Walmart has acquired online lingerie retailer Bare Necessities.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Rolls-Royce announced that it would use Intel chips to collect data as it develops a system for autonomous ships that carry cargo out in the ocean. The autonomous ships' sensors are similar to those you'd find on a self-driving car, but with better cameras of course. 

The wool sneaker startup Allbirds recently raised $50 million in series C funding. The 3-year-old startup backed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Scooter Braun has raised $75 million to date and is reportedly valued at $1.4 billion. Next week, Allbirds plans to open its first storefront in the U.K.

Walmart has acquired online lingerie retailer Bare Necessities for an undisclosed amount. This is Walmart's second apparel-focused acquisition in less than two weeks. Bare Necessities will continue to operate its site as before and will run as a standalone brand. 

