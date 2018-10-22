Goals

Why You Should Chase What Matters to You, Even If It Disappoints Others

It takes strength to be vulnerable.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars spotlights Bri Seely. Seely, who is the co-founder of Amplify Selective, speaks about how she was the child of a single mother, and while she knew her father and his family, she was always much closer to her mother's side. So, Seely chose to change her last name to her mother's to reflect that.

Not long after, Seely's paternal grandparents told her they no longer considered her their granddaughter. Seely explains how her past helped define her and how she has chosen to use her voice to unite others.

Click play to learn more. 

