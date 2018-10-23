3 Things To Know

An IHOP Opens a Bar! 3 Things to Know Today.

  • The International House of Burgers was short-lived, but now IHOP is trying a different tack. A franchise location in Phoenix has opened the first IHOP restaurant with a full bar, serving up cocktails like the Blue Roof Bloody Mary and Frozen Rooty Rita. Bottoms up!
  • A new type of credit score from FICO will factor in your checking, savings and money market account history. The new formula for calculating credit scores could help those with poor credit histories or those who don’t have enough credit history to have a traditional credit score.
  • And it turns out the iconic code shown at the beginning of the Matrix movies is actually a bunch of sushi recipes. Production designer Simon Whiteley said he scanned characters from his wife’s Japanese cookbooks, he told CNET. 

