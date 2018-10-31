We Tried a High-Tech New Fitness System and Got Yelled at by a Digital Trainer

Tonal promises the ultimate gym experience from the convenience of home.

October 31, 2018

If the creators of Tonal have their way, you might never go to the gym again.

Tonal is a compact, wall-mounted at-home fitness system with a 24-inch digital touchscreen that unlocks on-demand workouts and personal coaching. It was created by former Hewlett-Packard exec and supercomputer engineer Aly Orady, with the goal of making strength building accessible to all.

What makes Tonal so innovative is that fact that this is the first time strength has been digitized; until now, if you wanted to build strength, you’d need a cumbersome weight rack. The team behind Tonal has built major household products and brands for companies like Fitbit, GoPro and Apple, and the complete system retails for $2,995.

Is it worth it? Watch us test out Tonal in the video above.