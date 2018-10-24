60-Second Video: Who Won the Mega Millions Jackpot?

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.

October 24, 2018 2 min read

1. If you were hoping to win the lottery this week, you're not alone. Here at Entrepreneur, we even had an office pool. But news has broken that someone in South Carolina had the golden ticket for yesterday's Mega Millions, which had a total jackpot of $1.6 billion. But it's too early to call whether this one person will walk away with the full payout or whether there were additional winners.

2. In data breach news, the Yahoo saga continues to unfold. The company, which is now owned by Verizon, has agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class action lawsuit over its 2013 and 2014 data breaches. And since Yahoo waited until 2016 to disclose the breaches, the SEC slapped the company with a $35 million fine in April. Now, Yahoo will also pay up to $35 million in legal fees and provide credit monitoring services for around 200 million affected consumers.

3. If you're launching your business and wondering which social media platforms to prioritize, a new survey has the answer. Piper Jaffray, an investment banking company, found that about 85 percent of America's teens are active on Instagram at least once a month. After edging out Snapchat, Instagram is now the most-used social media platform. Facebook, on the other hand, fell to 28 percent from 40 percent two years ago.