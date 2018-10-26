News and Trends

Rent the Runway Partners With WeWork

Plus, eBay launches Instant Selling, a service that helps users sell their old smartphones, and the customizable glasses brand for kids, Pair Eyewear, announces the close of a $1 million seed round.
VIP Contributor
1 min read
Rent the Runway is bringing fashion to the office. The popular online fashion rental service is putting drop-off boxes in 15 WeWork spaces across six U.S. cities. Shoppers will now be able to immediately select new items for rent after they drop off items at WeWork.

EBay launched Instant Selling, a service that helps users sell their old smartphones. Customers can list their device, add images and receive an instant voucher that can be used towards the purchase of a new device from eBay. EBay will reportedly offer a higher return than competitors’ sites. 

The customizable glasses brand for kids, Pair Eyewear, announced the close of a $1 million seed round. For every pair of Pair glasses sold, another pair goes to a child in need through a partnership with EYElliance. The investors include Corigin Ventures, Outbound Ventures, Precursor Ventures and Bolt Ventures.

