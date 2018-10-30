Biotechnology

The CEO of This Biotech Company Focused on Rare Diseases Is a Patient Himself

Tim Walbert says emphasizing the patients' needs keeps Horizon Pharma competitive.
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Horizon Pharma is an industry leader in the biotechnology sector, focusing on research and development for rare and rheumatic diseases. Chairman, President and CEO Tim Walbert reveals the idea behind how Horizon Pharma stays competitive and ensures success in the field. Click play to find out more about his personal connection to Horizon Pharma’s mission.

Related: If You Were to Start Your Business Over From Scratch Tomorrow, What Would You Change?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Biotechnology

The Obsession With 'Curing' Aging Is Now Big Business

Biotechnology

2 Biotech Companies Lead the Race to Develop a Zika Vaccine

Biotechnology

Google to Break Ground on Life-Prolonging Research Facility