The CEO of This Biotech Company Focused on Rare Diseases Is a Patient Himself

Tim Walbert says emphasizing the patients' needs keeps Horizon Pharma competitive.

October 30, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Horizon Pharma is an industry leader in the biotechnology sector, focusing on research and development for rare and rheumatic diseases. Chairman, President and CEO Tim Walbert reveals the idea behind how Horizon Pharma stays competitive and ensures success in the field. Click play to find out more about his personal connection to Horizon Pharma’s mission.

