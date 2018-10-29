Fundraising

3 Female-Friendly Fundraising Options You Should Know

Access to money can be a major barrier for all businesses, but particularly for women-led companies.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars' Alex Worley breaks down one of the major barriers for women-led businesses: access to resources. However, Worley says that's changing. She gives viewers three different options that women can use to help fund their business ideas. The first of them is crowdfunding. 

"There are a ton of crowdfunding platforms to choose from ... but all of them double as a way to tap into your network, market your business and get feedback," says Worley.

Click play to learn more about the other two options and get the funding you need. 

Related: Why You Should Chase What Matters to You, Even If It Disappoints Others

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

