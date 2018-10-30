How to Regain Your Focus When Faced With a Constant Stream of Distractions

Consider a laser-sharp focus a super strength in today's fast-moving world.

In today's world of endless distractions, the ability to focus can be something of a special skill. Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield underscores the number of distractions that can bombard us every day. He emphasizes how the ability to focus is not an innate skill, but a particular capability anybody can develop and hone to become what Canfield describes as a modern-day superpower.

For those of us who could use some pointers on how to develop focus, Canfield recommends a few tactics to start building stronger focus and gain more motivation to achiever larger goals; they are:

Set specific and clear goals. Set a strict schedule of the tasks that need to be completed each day (Canfield recommends a specific structure that works in "buffer" and free days to allow for leeway with time). Be clear about your purpose. Commit yourself to taking action (Canfield explains that successful people are noticeably action-oriented, since goals with action are only dreams). Drive out the notion you need to multi-task.

