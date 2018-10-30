Ready for Anything

How to Regain Your Focus When Faced With a Constant Stream of Distractions

Consider a laser-sharp focus a super strength in today's fast-moving world.
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's world of endless distractions, the ability to focus can be something of a special skill. Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield underscores the number of distractions that can bombard us every day. He emphasizes how the ability to focus is not an innate skill, but a particular capability anybody can develop and hone to become what Canfield describes as a modern-day superpower.

For those of us who could use some pointers on how to develop focus, Canfield recommends a few tactics to start building stronger focus and gain more motivation to achiever larger goals; they are:

  1. Set specific and clear goals.
  2. Set a strict schedule of the tasks that need to be completed each day (Canfield recommends a specific structure that works in "buffer" and free days to allow for leeway with time).
  3. Be clear about your purpose.
  4. Commit yourself to taking action (Canfield explains that successful people are noticeably action-oriented, since goals with action are only dreams).
  5. Drive out the notion you need to multi-task.

To hear all of Canfield's tips, click on the video above. 

Related: Why Positive Thinking Can Lead to Life-Long Positive Money Habits

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity

Is Your Business Considered Efficient -- or Just Plain Busy?

Productivity

Your Company (Not to Mention Your Family) Needs You to Stop Taking Work Home

Ready for Anything

9 Ways to Boost Productivity That Will Make You a Great Teammate