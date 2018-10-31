This CMO Took Her Love for Hard Science and Made It Work for Her Startup's Creative Marketing

Aleksandra Strub talks about how her ideas about marketing evolved over time.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Aleksandra Strub, the CMO of Imperfect Produce, a company that offers delivery of "imperfect" produce for a reduced price and at the same time works towards fighting food waste.

Strub comes from a data background and says she always looks at things through a data lens. Strub admits that, not coming from a marketing background, she originally thought of marketing as an area of business based off visual components and messaging, when in reality, it is the meaty center of how a company interacts with its customers.

