60-Second Video: Apple Reveals Fresh Crop

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage in Brooklyn, NY, yesterday to unveil a slew of updates to several products, including redesigns of the MacBook Air, the iPad line, and a long overdue overhaul of the Mac Mini -- all right in time for the holidays.
  • Notorious gangster James "Whitey" Bulger was killed after being transferred to a federal prison in West Virginia yesterday. The New York Times reports the 89 year old’s death was at the hands of two other inmates with mob ties.
  • Ah, the sweet taste of victory! Boston-based Sam Adams is celebrating the Red Sox World Series win with a special double IPA called "Damage Done" made especially for the team. The brew has hints of guava, mango… and Yankee fan tears.

