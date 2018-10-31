60-Second Video: Apple Reveals Fresh Crop
- Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage in Brooklyn, NY, yesterday to unveil a slew of updates to several products, including redesigns of the MacBook Air, the iPad line, and a long overdue overhaul of the Mac Mini -- all right in time for the holidays.
- Notorious gangster James "Whitey" Bulger was killed after being transferred to a federal prison in West Virginia yesterday. The New York Times reports the 89 year old’s death was at the hands of two other inmates with mob ties.
- Ah, the sweet taste of victory! Boston-based Sam Adams is celebrating the Red Sox World Series win with a special double IPA called "Damage Done" made especially for the team. The brew has hints of guava, mango… and Yankee fan tears.