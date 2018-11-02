Depression

How to Overcome Depression Using Proven Biohacking Strategies

Ben Angel speaks to Everlywell's founder and medical director about the link between diet and depression and fatigue.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you struggling with depression, fatigue, a lack of focus and an inability to get motivated? 

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel speaks with Everlywell's founder, Julia Cheek, and medical director, Dr. Marra Francis, for an in-depth discussion on everything from stress, depression, food and gluten sensitivity, adrenal fatigue, diet, the need for personalized medicine and how the normal range for test results is defined and why you may not be getting the answers you need from your doctor. This extended episode is well worth watching to the very end. 

Once you've watched it, head over to www.areyouunstoppable.com to take a 60-second quiz to find out which "Success Identity Type" you are and grab a copy of Angel's brand new book Unstoppable on Amazon now.

